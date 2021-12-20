Danny Trejo, Shannon Elizabeth and Frank Whaley to star in 'Alone Today'

Actors Danny Trejo, Shannon Elizabeth and Frank Whaley are set to feature in upcoming crime drama ''Alone Today''.

To be directed by filmmaker Wendy Wilkins, the film is inspired by true events, reported Deadline.

It follows the story of a woman (Elizabeth) in an abusive relationship with a dirty detective (Whaley) who is helping move sex trafficked girls coming over the Mexican Border.

When attempting to save just one truck load before “disappearing forever” everything goes horribly wrong and she decides to take a different path, as per the official logline.

The details of ''Machete'' star Trejo's role are not yet known.

The film, which will begin filming in Los Angeles soon, will be produced by Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolies.

