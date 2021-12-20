Cong leader Jairam Ramesh to felicitate Vishnupuram awardee on December 26

Coimbatore, Dec 20 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former minister Jairam Ramesh would felicitate the Vishnupuram Awardee poet Vikramadhityan here on December 26.

The Vishnupuram Literary Circle, which announced its annual Vishnupuram Award for the year 2021 to Vikramathityan, is organising a function to present the award.

The award carries Rs 2 lakh as cash prize, an artistically carved sculpture and a citation, a press release said on Monday As part of the celebrations, a documentary on the awardee would be screened and a collection of essays by his peers on his works would be released, it said.

A two-day interactive sessions with both up and coming and established authors and poets from Tamil and Telugu literary world would take place on December 25 and 26, it said adding that a meet-the- author session would also be held on Sunday morning.

Besides Jairam Ramesh, noted Telugu poet Vadarevu Veerabhadrudu, director Vasanth S. Sai, writer Cho. Dharman, and writer Jeyamohan would felicitate the awardee.

Vishnupuram Literary Circle is a group of avid literary readers from across the globe who come together to recognise and felicitate pioneering Tamil writers who have contributed to modern Tamil literature.

