Left Menu

Cong leader Jairam Ramesh to felicitate Vishnupuram awardee on December 26

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:24 IST
Cong leader Jairam Ramesh to felicitate Vishnupuram awardee on December 26
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Dec 20 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former minister Jairam Ramesh would felicitate the Vishnupuram Awardee poet Vikramadhityan here on December 26.

The Vishnupuram Literary Circle, which announced its annual Vishnupuram Award for the year 2021 to Vikramathityan, is organising a function to present the award.

The award carries Rs 2 lakh as cash prize, an artistically carved sculpture and a citation, a press release said on Monday As part of the celebrations, a documentary on the awardee would be screened and a collection of essays by his peers on his works would be released, it said.

A two-day interactive sessions with both up and coming and established authors and poets from Tamil and Telugu literary world would take place on December 25 and 26, it said adding that a meet-the- author session would also be held on Sunday morning.

Besides Jairam Ramesh, noted Telugu poet Vadarevu Veerabhadrudu, director Vasanth S. Sai, writer Cho. Dharman, and writer Jeyamohan would felicitate the awardee.

Vishnupuram Literary Circle is a group of avid literary readers from across the globe who come together to recognise and felicitate pioneering Tamil writers who have contributed to modern Tamil literature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021