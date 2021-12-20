Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' gets new release date

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', which was slated to release on April 8, 2022, will now arrive in theatres in May next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:49 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' gets new release date
Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', which was slated to release on April 8, 2022, will now arrive in theatres in May next year. According to a source, the makers have decided to change the release date as many projects are lined up for release in April. However, an official announcement about the release date is not out yet.

Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film." Mounted on a huge scale, the film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021