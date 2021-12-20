Left Menu

London's Natural History Museum shuts due to staff shortages

"We plan to reopen on Tuesday 28 December. You can also book new tickets for a future date on our website." London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the city on Saturday to help hospitals cope with shortages of health workers as well as an increase in admissions.

London's Natural History Museum shuts due to staff shortages
London's Natural History Museum Image Credit: Wikipedia
London's Natural History Museum, a favorite destination for families over the Christmas holidays, said on Monday it was closing until next week due to staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge in Britain.

"The Museum at South Kensington will be closed from 21-27 December, due to an unforeseen staff shortage," it said on Twitter. "We plan to reopen on Tuesday 28 December. You can also book new tickets for a future date on our website."

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the city on Saturday to help hospitals cope with shortages of health workers as well as an increase in admissions.

