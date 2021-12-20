Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi turns nostalgic as 'Saathiya' clocks 19 years

It's a special day for actor Vivek Oberoi as his film 'Saathiya' has completed 19 years since its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:37 IST
Vivek Oberoi turns nostalgic as 'Saathiya' clocks 19 years
Vivek Oberoi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's a special day for actor Vivek Oberoi as his film 'Saathiya' has completed 19 years since its release. Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a video featuring several scenes from the film, which also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, "19 years to #Saathiyaa already! The film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you'll have showered on the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya." Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Saathiya' revolves around Aditya (Vivek) and Suhani (Rani) who elope after their parents oppose their love story. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021