Vivek Oberoi turns nostalgic as 'Saathiya' clocks 19 years

It's a special day for actor Vivek Oberoi as his film 'Saathiya' has completed 19 years since its release. Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a video featuring several scenes from the film, which also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, "19 years to #Saathiyaa already! The film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you'll have showered on the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya." Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Saathiya' revolves around Aditya (Vivek) and Suhani (Rani) who elope after their parents oppose their love story. (ANI)

