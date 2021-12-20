Left Menu

'Cobra Kai' season five wraps filming

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 17:44 IST
'Cobra Kai' season five wraps filming
  • Country:
  • United States

Shooting on the fifth season of the popular show ''Cobra Kai'' is complete, co-creator and producer Jon Hurwitz has announced.

The news comes days ahead of the fourth season premiere of the martial arts comedy drama on Netflix on December 31.

Hurwitz shared a selfie on Twitter Sunday and captioned it as: ''Five. Fin. #ByeAtlanta #CobraKai''.

''Cobra Kai'' is a spin-off series connected to 'The Karate Kid' film franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California, starring original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List also round out the cast of the show.

The series has been created by Josh Heald, Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

''Cobra Kai'' was renewed for a fifth season in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021