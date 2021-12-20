'Cobra Kai' season five wraps filming

Shooting on the fifth season of the popular show ''Cobra Kai'' is complete, co-creator and producer Jon Hurwitz has announced.

The news comes days ahead of the fourth season premiere of the martial arts comedy drama on Netflix on December 31.

Hurwitz shared a selfie on Twitter Sunday and captioned it as: ''Five. Fin. #ByeAtlanta #CobraKai''.

''Cobra Kai'' is a spin-off series connected to 'The Karate Kid' film franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California, starring original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List also round out the cast of the show.

The series has been created by Josh Heald, Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

''Cobra Kai'' was renewed for a fifth season in August.

