Priyanka Chopra's mother pens appreciation post for her success

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, on Monday, penned an appreciation post for her daughter, along with best wishes for her future endeavours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:08 IST
Priyanka Chopra with Dr Madhu Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, on Monday, penned an appreciation post for her daughter, along with best wishes for her future endeavours. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dr Madhu shared a picture with her daughter, where the two can be seen dressed for the red carpet premiere of Priyanka's upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

Along with the lovely picture, she wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. You've earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours." Along with her mother, Priyanka was also accompanied by her parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr for this special day.'The Matrix Resurrections' will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

Priyanka also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

