Preity Zinta shows her 'ghar ki kheti' to fans

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has put on her gardening gloves and showcased her 'Ghar ki kheti' on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:32 IST
Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has put on her gardening gloves and showcased her 'Ghar ki kheti' on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity posted a video in which she showed her fans the banana tree that she had planted in 2019.

She penned the caption, "Ghar ki kheti. Last couple of months we have stayed home with the babies and cancelled all plans, all trips and all events. It's been tough to stay in most of this year ( IPL bio bubble - travel quarantines etc) but nothing has given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants and trees grow and flourish since we planted them in 2019." Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles.

On November 18, the couple announced that they have welcomed their twins -- Jai and Zia through surrogacy. (ANI)

