Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell "preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor says in closing argument

Ghislaine Maxwell was a "grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor Alison Moe said on Monday in her closing argument in the British socialite's sex abuse trial, urging jurors to "hold her accountable." Maxwell, 59, is charged with sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sex acts with the late financier Epstein between 1994 and 2004. "She ran the same playbook again and again and again," Moe said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:59 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell "preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor says in closing argument

Ghislaine Maxwell was a "grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor Alison Moe said on Monday in her closing argument in the British socialite's sex abuse trial, urging jurors to "hold her accountable." Maxwell, 59, is charged with sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sex acts with the late financier Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

"She ran the same playbook again and again and again," Moe said. "She manipulated her victims and she groomed them for sexual abuse." Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys argue that she is being treated as a stand-in for Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The defense has also sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible.

Moe's closing argument is expected to last up to two-and-a-half hours. Maxwell's defense will then present its summation before the jury begins deliberating. Moe began by seeking to rebut the defense's argument that Maxwell was not aware of any crimes committed by Epstein, pointing to the fact that they dated for 11 years and was "crucial to the scheme."

"When you're with someone for 11 years, you know what they like," Moe said. "Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021