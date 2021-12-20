Ali Abbas Zafar wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule of his next directorial

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday said he has finished the Abu Dhabi schedule of his next directorial project.

The filmmaker, known for hits like ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''Sultan'' and ''Bharat'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.

''Schedule wrap in #abudhabi thank you for all your support specially local production and @filmabudhabi, see you again super soon,'' Zafar wrote alongside his own photo.

According to media reports, the untitled project, led by Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, is a crime action film that will mark the maiden collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film ''Nuit Blanche'' (Sleepless Night), which was adapted into a Tamil movie, titled ''Thoongaa Vanam'' and starring South superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kapoor will reportedly play a cop who chases after drug lords.

