Ali Abbas Zafar wraps up Abu Dhabi schedule of his next directorial
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday said he has finished the Abu Dhabi schedule of his next directorial project.
The filmmaker, known for hits like ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''Sultan'' and ''Bharat'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.
''Schedule wrap in #abudhabi thank you for all your support specially local production and @filmabudhabi, see you again super soon,'' Zafar wrote alongside his own photo.
According to media reports, the untitled project, led by Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, is a crime action film that will mark the maiden collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.
The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film ''Nuit Blanche'' (Sleepless Night), which was adapted into a Tamil movie, titled ''Thoongaa Vanam'' and starring South superstar Kamal Haasan.
Kapoor will reportedly play a cop who chases after drug lords.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Arshad Warsi completes 25 years in Bollywood, says will always be grateful to industry
Sandeep Kumar Sultania ceases to be chief financial officer of Srei Infrastructure Finance
Punjab govt to draft SOPs to regulate framework for immigration consultants, IELTS centres in the state
Man arrested for kidnapping visa consultant in Delhi
SLC appoints Mahela Jayawardene as national team consultant