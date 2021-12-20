'Atrangi Re': 'Little Little' sung by Dhanush makes a big splash on its release

The makers of 'Atrangi Re' have launched yet another catchy number from the film's music album--'Little Little,' crooned by Dhanush, who is also playing one of the leads in the movie. This song is the only song featuring all the three lead stars-- Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Joined by Hiral Viradia on the vocals, the song sees Dhanush in a never-seen-before groovy avatar.

While Dhanush treats fans with some fun dance moves in 'Little Little', the song also witnesses an epic dance-off between the 38-year-old actor and Akshay Kumar. Composed by the musical genius A.R. Rahman, the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is available in both, Hindi and Tamil. The core of the film is a complicated love triangle between Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 only on Disney + Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)