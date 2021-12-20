Left Menu

'Atrangi Re': 'Little Little' sung by Dhanush makes a big splash on its release

The makers of 'Atrangi Re' have launched yet another catchy number from the film's music album--'Little Little,' crooned by Dhanush, who is also playing one of the leads in the movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:44 IST
'Atrangi Re': 'Little Little' sung by Dhanush makes a big splash on its release
Dhanush in a still from 'Little Little' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of 'Atrangi Re' have launched yet another catchy number from the film's music album--'Little Little,' crooned by Dhanush, who is also playing one of the leads in the movie. This song is the only song featuring all the three lead stars-- Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Joined by Hiral Viradia on the vocals, the song sees Dhanush in a never-seen-before groovy avatar.

While Dhanush treats fans with some fun dance moves in 'Little Little', the song also witnesses an epic dance-off between the 38-year-old actor and Akshay Kumar. Composed by the musical genius A.R. Rahman, the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is available in both, Hindi and Tamil. The core of the film is a complicated love triangle between Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 only on Disney + Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021