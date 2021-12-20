Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to be honoured by Advanced Imaging Society

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to receive the Advanced Imaging Society's Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking during the Society's 12th annual awards ceremony on February 1 at Warner Bros Studios. According to Variety, the award is presented annually, in partnership with the Harold Lloyd family, for achievement in filmmaking and the use of technology to empower storytelling.

In addition to directing, producing and co-writing his recent film adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel 'Dune', Villeneuve's credits include 'Arrival', for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best director, along with 'Incendies', 'Prisoners', 'Sicario' and 'Blade Runner 2049'. "In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using his creative teams and the latest technology to empower his storytelling in the service of entertaining his millions of fans," said Suzanne Lloyd, Chairman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment.

She continued, "He was a cheerleader for the groundbreaking directors and creatives who followed him. I know Harold would simply be thrilled that Denis Villeneuve is our 2022 recipient." AIS president Jim Chabin added, "Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a priceless reminder this year that nothing replaces the magic of seeing a magnificent movie on a great cinema screen. His mastery in summoning the very best from artists and technologies during an incredibly challenging time has resulted in a truly awe-inspiring work."

As per Variety, previous recipients of The Harold Lloyd Award include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Victoria Alonso, James Cameron, James Mangold and Christopher McQuarrie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)