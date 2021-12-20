Left Menu

Defense begins closing argument in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense began its closing argument in the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Monday, after a prosecutor labeled Maxwell a "partner in crime" of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in a scheme to abuse teenage girls.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:37 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense began its closing argument in the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Monday, after a prosecutor labeled Maxwell a "partner in crime" of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in a scheme to abuse teenage girls. Laura Menninger, an attorney for Maxwell, said Maxwell was an "innocent woman" and that prosecutors had not proven their charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Maxwell, 59, who is charged with sex trafficking and other crimes, has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys argue that she is being treated as a stand-in for Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The defense has also sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible.

Menninger's closing argument is expected to last up to two-and-a-half hours. Prosecutors will then have an opportunity to present a rebuttal argument before the jury begins deliberating.

