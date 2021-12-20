Ghislaine Maxwell an 'innocent woman' and accusers motivated by money, defense says in closing argument

Prosecutors' claims that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused teenage girls had nothing to do with Ghislaine Maxwell, a defense attorney for the British socialite said in her closing argument at Maxwell's criminal trial on Monday. Attorney Laura Menninger said Maxwell was an "innocent woman" and that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Maxwell was aware of or involved in the late financier's alleged crimes.

"They certainly proved to you that Epstein had abused his money and his power," Menninger said. "That has nothing to do with Ghislaine, and everything to do with Jeffrey Epstein." Maxwell, 59, who is charged with sex trafficking and other crimes, has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

The defense has sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible. Menninger said the women were motivated to implicate Maxwell by the prospect of a payout from a victim's compensation fund run by Epstein's estate. "The money brought the accusers to the FBI," Menninger said, saying the women brought personal injury lawyers with them to interviews with law enforcement agents decades after the alleged abuse occurred. "Memories have been manipulated in aid of the money."

Menninger's closing argument is expected to last up to two-and-a-half hours. Prosecutors will then have an opportunity to present a rebuttal argument before the jury begins deliberating. Earlier on Monday, a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime" in a scheme to abuse teenage girls.

