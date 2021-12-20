Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in 'The Northman' trailer

The trailer for 'The Northman', which is the latest offering from 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' writer-director Robert Eggers, has been released by Focus Features. According to Deadline, the movie, a period revenge thriller, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 22, 2022.

Far from the quieter, more intimate plots of his previous works, the trailer shows off an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgard) on a quest to avenge his father's murder at the hands of his uncle and reclaim the throne. Eggers co-wrote the script with Sjon, the Icelandic author and poet who also recently co-penned 'The Lamb', which is Iceland's entry into the International Feature Oscar race.

Skarsgard, who clearly bulked up for the role, is joined in the cast by Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Bjork, as well as Eggers veterans Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy, the latter who helps Skarsgard's Amleth on his quest for justice. As per Deadline, the film was shot in Ireland, which stood in for Iceland in the story set at the turn of the 10th century. Lars Knudsen and Mark Huffman have produced the movie with New Regency. (ANI)

