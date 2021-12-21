Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak
"There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed." Last week, the queen cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution. Britain's royal family normally mark Christmas Day by walking from the queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service. The 95-year-old monarch spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said on Monday, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread rapidly.
"The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach," the source said. "There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed." Last week, the queen cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution.
Britain's royal family normally mark Christmas Day by walking from the queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service. The 95-year-old monarch spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth
- London
- Omicron
- England
- Britain
- Sandringham
- Prince Philip
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms
Omicron has higher risk of reinfection than Delta and Beta variants: Singapore's health ministry
Omicron: better to be safe (and quick) than sorry
Ashes: Smith taking confidence from past performances against England
Norwegian Cruise ship detects one probable case of Omicron variant