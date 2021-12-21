Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak

"There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed." Last week, the queen cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution. Britain's royal family normally mark Christmas Day by walking from the queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England to a nearby church to attend the morning service. The 95-year-old monarch spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London.

