Left Menu

Jury begins deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. On trial for three weeks, she has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and other crimes. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 03:26 IST
Jury begins deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial began deliberations on Monday after hearing closing arguments over whether the British socialite set up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

On trial for three weeks, she has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and other crimes. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. Earlier on Monday, prosecutor Alison Moe said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime." Maxwell defense attorney Laura Menninger countered that Maxwell was an "innocent woman" being targeted by prosecutors because Epstein is no longer alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021