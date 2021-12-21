Left Menu

Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' after sexual assault allegations

Amid several sexual assault allegations against him, 'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth has been dropped from the project 'The Equalizer'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 08:56 IST
Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' after sexual assault allegations
Chris Noth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid several sexual assault allegations against him, 'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth has been dropped from the project 'The Equalizer'. CBS and producers Universal Television have issued a statement about the same, reported People magazine.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," the makers said in the statement. Noth, who shares two children with wife Tara Wilson, has denied the allegations by the three women who have recently come out with accusations against the actor who played 'Mr Big' in 'Sex and the City'. One of the three women also quoted him as saying monogamy was a "sham" even when married.

A day ago, Noth was dropped by his theatrical agency -- A3 Artists Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021