Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of ‘Chhatriwali’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she finished shooting for her upcoming film ''Chhatriwali''.

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like “Bucket List” and “Ajinkya”.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a ''smooth'' ride.

“Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been (sic)” she wrote.

Singh also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeokar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala Also a bigggg thankyou to all my costars for being a joy to work with,” she said.

“Chhatriwali” is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed “Runway 34”, campus comedy-drama “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar’s next comedy movie.

