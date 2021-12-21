Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of ‘Chhatriwali’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she finished shooting for her upcoming film Chhatriwali.Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like Bucket List and Ajinkya.Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a smooth ride.Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:31 IST
Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of ‘Chhatriwali’
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she finished shooting for her upcoming film ''Chhatriwali''.

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like “Bucket List” and “Ajinkya”.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a ''smooth'' ride.

“Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been (sic)” she wrote.

Singh also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeokar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala Also a bigggg thankyou to all my costars for being a joy to work with,” she said.

“Chhatriwali” is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed “Runway 34”, campus comedy-drama “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar’s next comedy movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021