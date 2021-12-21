Left Menu

'Hey Sinamika' to release on February 25, makers release first look of Dulquer Salmaan's character

Tamil film Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.The project marks Jio Studios foray into Tamil cinema and choreographer Brindha Gopals feature directorial debut.Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled Salmaans first look from the film on social media Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:44 IST
'Hey Sinamika' to release on February 25, makers release first look of Dulquer Salmaan's character
Tamil film ''Hey Sinamika'', starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, is slated to be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil cinema and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut.

Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled Salmaan's first look from the film on social media Tuesday.

''Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022,'' the post on Jio Studio's Instagram page read.

The upcoming film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

''Hey Sinamika'' borrows its title from Mani Ratnam's hit Tamil romantic comedy ''O Kadhal Kanmani'' (2015), which starred Salmaan and Nithya Menen.

The movie is produced by Jio Studios, Global One Studios, and Viacom18 Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

