Second season of Saqib Saleem-starrer 'Crackdown' goes on floors

The second season of the espionage action drama series ''Crackdown'', starring Saqib Saleem, began production in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Helmed by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, the Voot Select series follows the lives of a few intelligence agents working at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The first season saw Riyaz Pathan (Saleem) and his team thwarting the plans of a major with the ISI.

Saleem, who reprises his character for the second season, said shooting for ''Crackdown'' has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career.

''Needless to say, I am super excited for the second season, but also nervous because the pressure is immense. The audience loved season one and we are trying our best to ensure that they feel the same about this season as well. We have upped the action in season two and combined it with a thrilling storyline. I'm confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy the show,'' the actor said in a statement.

The first season of the Voot Select Original also featured Iqbal Khan, Waluscha DeSouza, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ankur Bhatia and Rajesh Tailang, who will all be returning for season two.

Pilgaonkar said the new season is going to be ''more thrilling'', backed by an engaging narrative.

''It’s good to be back in action mode. Working with Apoorva Lakhia and this team is always a wonderful experience,'' she said.

Lakhia said the team is mounting ''Crackdown'' season two on a grand scale, with ''more action and thrills''.

''I am also very excited to reunite with the cast and crew from season one and with the new additions like Freddy Daruwala, Sonali Kulkarni and Rashmi Agdekar, the second season is slated to be top-notch,'' the director, known for films like ''Shootout At Lokhandwala'' and ''Mission Istanbul''.

