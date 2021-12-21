Left Menu

Man pleads not guilty to murder of British lawmaker Amess

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:06 IST
A man accused of stabbing to death British lawmaker David Amess at a church where he was meeting voters in October pleaded not guilty at a court hearing on Tuesday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is accused of repeatedly knifing Amess in a church hall where he was meeting voters in his constituency.

The suspect, who is charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, pleaded not guilty on both counts. He is due to stand trial in March next year.

