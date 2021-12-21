'The King's Man' to release in India in January 2022

Left Menu

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughns much-awaited directorial The Kings Man will now open in Indian cinema halls on January 14, 2022, the makers announced on Tuesday.The spy drama, which has seen multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:43 IST
Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's much-awaited directorial ''The King's Man'' will now open in Indian cinema halls on January 14, 2022, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The spy drama, which has seen multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios. The movie was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in India on December 31.

'''The King’s Man'' stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The film is a prequel to Vaughn's ''Kingsman'' spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book ''The Secret Service'' by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons The franchise started with 2014's ''Kingsman: The Secret Service'' , followed by its 2017 sequel ''Kingsman: The Golden Circle''.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of a collection of history's ''worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them''.

The film's screenplay is penned by Matthew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.

''The King’s Man'' will be released in theaters in English and Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

