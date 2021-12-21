Left Menu

'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington returns to the director's chair for drama "A Journal for Jordan", a story about love and life lessons based on a memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy. Starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:30 IST
'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington returns to the director's chair for drama "A Journal for Jordan", a story about love and life lessons based on a memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy.

Starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan and "Monsters and Men" actress Chante Adams, the movie tells the story of how after Canedy’s fiancé U.S. Army First Sergeant Charles King was killed during the Iraq war, she turned a journal he left for their son into an essay and later a book. The film depicts the teachings King wrote to the then infant Jordan and the couple’s love story.

"I read (the script) and I went 'Whoa ... Oh, we got something here, I'll direct this'," Washington told Reuters in an interview. Jordan, also a producer on the film, said its message was simple: "I want people to take away from this movie that ... through love anything's possible."

King began writing the journal in 2005. Former journalist Canedy, who was part of a New York Times team that won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for a series on race relations in the United States, published her memoir in 2008. She said King would be moved by the film.

"He would be humbled. He would be bashful about it and he would be incredibly proud," said Canedy, currently senior vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster. "A Journal for Jordan" will be released in U.S. cinemas on Dec. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021