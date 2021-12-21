Left Menu

Critics Choice Awards to proceed despite other cancellations

The Critics Choice Awards event which honours the best of film and television is scheduled to take place on January 9.

The Critics Choice Awards event which honours the best of film and television is scheduled to take place on January 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Critics Choice Association is moving forward with its longstanding plans to hold the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on January 9.

This comes despite a surge in COVID-19 cases which on Monday resulted in the plug being pulled on a slew of other awards-season events that had been slated to take place around the same time. In a statement released by the organization on Monday, the organization assured its members and the community at large that it has been in close consultations with the LA County Department of Public Health and will implement expensive testing protocols to ensure a safe gathering.

"The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premier COVID Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements," a statement read. "We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress," the statement concluded. (ANI)

