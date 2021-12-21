Former Sarpanch from Telangana goes missing as wife appeals to Maoists to free her husband

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI): A former Sarpanch from Mulugu District of Telangana went missing even as his wife on Tuesday appealed to Maoists to release him if he was in their captivity.

A senior Police official said as the wife of the former Sarpanch from Venkatapur mandal, is suspecting some foul play since her husband, who went to Chhattisgarh and did not return home, they were verifying the matter.

In a video, which was telecast by local TV channels, the woman appealed to the Maoists to release her husband unharmed if he is with them. According to the woman, her husband had gone to Chhattisgarh and has not returned and she has not be been able to establish contact with him. Police based on preliminary investigation said the former Sarpanch allegedly worked for the Maoists and his wife knew about his activities. However, no case has been registered, the senior police official added.

