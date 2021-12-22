Left Menu

Here's how Anupam Kher wished everyone on World Pheran Day

40 days of harsh winter period known as 'Chillai Kalan' in local language began from Tuesday in the Kashmir valley.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:41 IST
Here's how Anupam Kher wished everyone on World Pheran Day
Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

40 days of harsh winter period known as 'Chillai Kalan' in local language began from Tuesday in the Kashmir valley. People celebrate the first day of 'Chillai Kalan' as 'World Pheran Day'. Marking the occasion, actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, took to Instagram and shared a picture of him wearing pheran -- a woollen gown worn during the winters in Kashmir.

"Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film #TheKashmirFiles!! #PushkarNath," he wrote. For the unversed, Kher is all set to come up with a film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021