Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' to release on January 14, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' has got a release date. On Wednesday, the Malayalam star announced that the film will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:12 IST
Dulquer Salmaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' has got a release date. On Wednesday, the Malayalam star announced that the film will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. "Another one! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute...releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022," he posted on Instagram.

Dulquer also unveiled a new poster of the film, which shows him as an intense cop who is on a mission. Rosshan Andrrews has directed the project. 'Salute' also features Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

