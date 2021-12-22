'Antim: The Final Truth' to digitally release on ZEE5

''Antim: The Final Truth'' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 24 a month after its theatrical release, the streamer announced Wednesday. The action thriller, an adaptation of the Marathi movie ''Mulshi Pattern'', features Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie released in cinema houses on November 26. Produced by Salman Khan Films and distributed by Zee Studios, ''Antim'' reportedly earned over Rs 58 crore.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said the team is looking forward to the digital release of the film on ZEE5.

''The audience gave an overwhelming response to the theatrical release of Antim: The Final Truth. We are happy that they can now watch the film at their convenience and post the success of Radhe, what better platform than ZEE5 to premiere it,'' the spokesperson said. ''Antim'' narrates the story of two individuals with differing ideologies who belong to two divergent worlds, leading to a nail-biting finale. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are thrilled to once again team up with Khan post their previous two movies -- ''Radhe'' and ''Kaagaz'', which the actor produced. ''We at ZEE5 are focused on curating and creating good quality content to entertain the audience and bringing their favourite stars to their screens. It gives us great pleasure to associate with Salman Khan and Salman Khan Films once again after the tremendous success of Kaagaz and Radhe on ZEE5. ''We are proud to not only present ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ to fans, just before their most loved actor’s birthday. We are eagerly looking forward to the premiere and hope that all Salman Khan fans cherish this birthday gift,'' Kalra said. ''It was heart-warming to see the response the film received in theatres after a long time, now as the film hits ZEE5, we are glad that it would reach a wider audience,'' added Sharma's spokesperson.

''Antim'' also stars Mahima Makwana.

