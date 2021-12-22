Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram

I love you, she captioned.The 25-year-old actor also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, I celebrate all your love everyday, but here is a special one.Mandanna, best known for starring in Kannada film Anjani Putra and Telugu title Geetha Govindam, will soon make her Hindi debut with espionage thriller Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:11 IST
Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram
  • Country:
  • India

South star Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday crossed the 25 million follower-mark on Instagram and said she was touched by the endless love coming her way.

The actor, who currently stars in the Telugu actioner ''Pushpa: The Rise'', opposite Allu Arjun, took to Instagram and posted a reel, where she was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the milestone.

''Before I forget. 25 million fam, now 25.8 million family... We celebrated this. I love you,'' she captioned.

The 25-year-old actor also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, ''I celebrate all your love everyday, but here is a special one''.

Mandanna, best known for starring in Kannada film ''Anjani Putra'' and Telugu title ''Geetha Govindam'', will soon make her Hindi debut with espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu'', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to be released in May next year.

The actor will also be seen in Hindi film ''Goodbye'', featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021