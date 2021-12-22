Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram

South star Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday crossed the 25 million follower-mark on Instagram and said she was touched by the endless love coming her way.

The actor, who currently stars in the Telugu actioner ''Pushpa: The Rise'', opposite Allu Arjun, took to Instagram and posted a reel, where she was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the milestone.

''Before I forget. 25 million fam, now 25.8 million family... We celebrated this. I love you,'' she captioned.

The 25-year-old actor also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, ''I celebrate all your love everyday, but here is a special one''.

Mandanna, best known for starring in Kannada film ''Anjani Putra'' and Telugu title ''Geetha Govindam'', will soon make her Hindi debut with espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu'', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to be released in May next year.

The actor will also be seen in Hindi film ''Goodbye'', featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

