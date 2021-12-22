Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee opens up about working in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is having loads of fun working on his new web series titled 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:37 IST
Abhishek Banerjee opens up about working in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'
Abhishek Banerjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is having loads of fun working on his new web series titled 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. "It has been like a crazy journey for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'. It's a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set. Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because of the performance happening in front of me is so good. I am looking forward to the next schedule," he shared.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures. Barkha Singh is also a part of 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021