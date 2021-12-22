Left Menu

Bengal Guv makes available Rs 5 lakh for health care of Padma Shri awardee cartoonist Narayan Debnath

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:43 IST
Bengal Guv makes available Rs 5 lakh for health care of Padma Shri awardee cartoonist Narayan Debnath
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has made available Rs 5 lakh for health care of Padma Shri awardee cartoonist Narayan Debnath.

The governor and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar had on December 11 called on the ailing artist at his residence in Howrah district.

''WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has made available Rs five lakh for health wellness aspects of 96-year Padma Shri awardee legend Shri Narayan Debnath,'' he wrote on Twitter. Debnath, the Bengali comics illustrator, and the creator of 'Handa Bhonda', 'Batul The Great' and 'Nonte Phonte', was bestowed with the West Bengal government’s highest award of honour, Banga Bibhushan, in 2013.

