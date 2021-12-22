Left Menu

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:09 IST
'Thanka Anki' procession sets off to Sabarimala
Patthanamthitta, Dec 22 (PTI): The annual ceremonial procession, carrying the sacred 'Thanka Anki' (golden attire) of Lord Ayyappa, set off to the Sabarimala temple from Aranumla here on Wednesday. The attire used to be kept at the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple and will be taken to the hill shrine during the Mandala pilgrimage season.

It was taken out on a motorised chariot amid 'swamiye saranam Ayyappa' chants by devotees.

After accepting reception by devotees at various temples en route, the procession would reach Sabarimala on December 25 evening, where the temple management representatives would accord it a grand welcome.

The idol of the presiding deity would be adored with the sacred jewels that evening prior to the 'arathi', temple sources said.

The auspicious Mandala pooja would be held in Sabarimala on December 26, marking the culmination of the first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the Thanka Anki was offered to Lord Ayyappa by the Travancore royals during the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

