Pranav Mohanlal's 'Hridayam' to release in cinemas in Jan 2022

Malayalam film Hridayam, starring South actor Mohanlals son Pranav Mohanlal, will release theatrically on January 21 next year.The romantic drama movie has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:10 IST
Malayalam film ''Hridayam'', starring South actor Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, will release theatrically on January 21 next year.

The romantic drama movie has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas. Mohanlal, 61, shared the news of the film's release date in a post on Twitter along with the official poster. ''I am delighted to announce that ‘Hridayam’ will release in theatres worldwide on the 21st of January 2022, through @MerrylandCine in India and @PharsFilm overseas. Directed by #VineethSreenivasan Produced by @visakhsub #Hridayam #worldwidetheatricalrelease,'' he wrote. Pranav Mohanlal also shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

''I am so thrilled to finally announce the release date of my upcoming film #Hridayam, which is super close to my heart,'' the 31-year-old actor tweeted.

Co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments, ''Hridayam'' also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran.

