Former Sarpanch from Telangana "killed" by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI): A former sarpanch from Mulugu district of Telangana, who went missing two days ago, was killed allegedly by Maoists in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The body of K Ramesh, in his mid 30s, from Venkatapur mandal, was found in a forest area of Kothapally village as per information shared by police from Chhattisgarh and also by some villagers they said.

The man's wife had on Tuesday appealed to the Maoists to release him unharmed if he was in their ''captivity'' after suspecting some foul play since her husband who went to Chhattisgarh on Monday had not returned home. ''He was killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh limits on suspicion of being a police informer,'' a senior police official told PTI over phone, adding they were in the process of getting back his body and were coordinating with the Chhattisgarh police.

In a letter purportedly written by Maoists, being circulated in the social media, Ramesh was accused of being a police informer and also pretending to be a Maoist sympathiser. So far no case has been registered in Telangana in connection with the incident, police said.

