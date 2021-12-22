Drakeo the Ruler's mother demands 'justice' for son's murder during LA concert

Few days after Drakeo the Ruler's backstage murder at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert on Saturday night, surprisingly few details have emerged about the incident that saw the rapper stabbed to death when a large scuffle broke out. According to Variety, while the festival's promoter, Live Nation, has deferred all questions to local authorities and law enforcement has released only vague details, Drakeo's mother, Darrylene Corniel, provided the most in-depth information in an interview with a news outlet published on late Monday.

Corniel said that Drakeo (real name: Darrell Caldwell) was backstage with a group of people including his younger brother Devonte, who raps under the name Ralfy the Plug. She said witnesses told her that a large group of people arrived backstage at the same time as fellow performer YG. "They said there were, like, 40 to 60 people," she said, who "swamped" her sons' group. "Everything just happened so quickly, they started trying to jump them."

One unnamed witness told another news outlet that Drakeo was attacked by a large group of people; video footage which was taken at the time of the incident merely shows a large number of people running around. Corniel said that Devonte tried to help his brother, but was too late. "He was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him. He was like, 'Did they stab you?' It was like, there were so many of them."

Along with several unofficial reports, Corniel said Drakeo had been stabbed in the neck. "I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it's a homicide, so I wasn't able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window," she said. Drakeo's mother continued, "We plan to sue. This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable. I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served."

According to Variety, in a statement, Live Nation said "We are extremely saddened by the passing of Drakeo the Ruler. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and fans and we're doing everything we can to assist authorities in their investigation." A source told that visitors to the backstage area were supposed to pass through a metal detector and a screening area patrolled by dogs trained to detect gun powder and other explosives. CHP investigators said the murder involved "a suspect wielding an edged weapon," although further details were not available.

"They let all these people in, and you're not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place," Corniel said. She added, "There should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn't protect my son."

Drakeo was released from jail in November of 2020 after serving three years on a complicated charge that saw him acquitted of a 2017 murder but held on charges that his rap group constituted a gang, a claims that prosecutors said his lyrics and music videos proved, as per Variety. Along with his mother and brother, Drakeo has left behind a five-year-old son. (ANI)

