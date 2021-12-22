Labourer drowns in well outside Telangana CM's farmhouse

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:24 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI): A 24-year-old labourer died after an accidental fall into a well outside the compound wall of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse in Siddipet district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police official said the labourer, along with some others, was cleaning the well on Tuesday evening when the mishap occurred. His body was fished out this morning and sent for a postmortem.

Rao's farmhouse is located at Erravalli village in the district.

The labourer's father has told the police that his son had a history of fits, the official said.

A case was registered, the official added.

