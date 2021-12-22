Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers to probe Live Nation's role at deadly Travis Scott concert

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:20 IST
U.S. lawmakers are launching a probe into the role of events promoting company Live Nation Entertainment at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month, in which 10 people died in a stampede.

U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Representatives James Comer, Kevin Brady, Al Green, and Bill Pascrell Jr. sent a letter to Live Nation President Michael Rapino for information regarding the events of the Astroworld Festival on November 5, the Congressional committee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

