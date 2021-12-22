Mamata likely to visit Sagar Island on Dec 29 to supervise preparation for Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on December 29 to supervise preparation for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, an official in the state secretariat said on Wednesday.

Banerjee is likely to stay there for two days till December 30, and also hold the district administrative meeting, he said.

The chief minister has made it a custom to visit Sagar Island to oversee the preparations for the annual religious congregation, but she had to skip it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gangasagar Mela is the annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims who take a holy dip in Ganga at its confluence with the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti.

