Madhuri Dixit launches online dance contest '#MakeTheWorldDance '

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to cheer fans with an online dance contest called '#MakeTheWorldDance' on her online dancing platform 'Dance With Madhuri'. The essence of the contest is to share the joy of dancing by getting everyone to dance, "like no one is watching," except of course the panel of judges. The grand winner will get a cash prize of Rs 12,000 and the runner-up will bag an amount of Rs 8000.

All the finalists will receive participation certificates digitally signed by Madhuri and a free one-month DWM subscription. The contest will kick-start on December 23, 2021, and end on January 9, 2022. The rules of the contest are simple; perform on any song of choice and submit the dance video on the DWM's website. The last date for submitting the performance video entry will be January 3, 2022.

Talking about the same Madhuri Dixit Nene said, "We want everyone to end the year on a high note. 2021 has been hard on each one of us lets enter 2022 with laughter, love, and dance. What is a better way to celebrate happiness than dancing? Can't wait to see you participate" The result of contestants qualifying for the grand finale will be out on the DWM's Campaign page by January 5, 2022. The 6 shortlisted finalists will be given a chance to perform on a particular song asked by DWM in front of judges live online on January 9, 2022, and the winners will be announced on DWM's Instagram and Facebook handles the very next day. (ANI)

