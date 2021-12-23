Entertainment News Roundup: Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'; 'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'

Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting roles in "Green Book" and "Moonlight," is starring in the new drama "Swan Song," which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 27.

'A Journal for Jordan' brings a father's life lessons for son to screen

Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington returns to the director's chair for drama "A Journal for Jordan", a story about love and life lessons based on a memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy. Starring "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan and "Monsters and Men" actress Chante Adams, the movie tells the story of how after Canedy's fiancé U.S. Army First Sergeant Charles King was killed during the Iraq war, she turned a journal he left for their son into an essay and later a book.

