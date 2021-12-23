Left Menu

Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of quitting alcohol

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life.The popular star of the 90s, best known for movies such as Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Tamanna, and Zakhm, took to social media to celebrate the milestone.Happy Birthday to me

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:42 IST
Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of quitting alcohol
Pooja Bhatt (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life.

The popular star of the 90s, best known for movies such as "Daddy", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Tamanna", and "Zakhm", took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

"Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty," she wrote.

The 49-year-old actor also shared the same post on Instagram alongside a photo of her and said sober is the new sexy.

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol.

She has previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the ''trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself''.

On the work front, she was last seen in this year's Netflix drama series "Bombay Begums".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021