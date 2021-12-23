Shefali Shah's 'Human' to give audience a dose of 'thrill', 'crime', 'drama', 'murder mystery'

Get ready to witness another solid performance by versatile actor Shefali Shah with the new web show 'Human'. On Thursday, Shefali took to Instagram and unveiled the official teaser of the project, which unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine. Basically, the series dives into the world of medical drama and its effect on people.

"What dose you want? A dose of thrill ? A dose of crime ? A dose of drama or a dose of murder mystery? You get it all," Shefali can be seen saying this out loud in the teaser. She can also be seen sporting a medical uniform. 'Human' is directed by Vipul Amrutal Shah. He shared that he worked on the script for over three years.

"Human, I had worked on this subject as a film script for 3 years and then I felt that this subject is too vast to be encapsulated in a film script which is only going to be 2-2.5 hours and that's when I approached Mozez Singh and gave him the script. He read it and found it interesting. Mozez Singh got Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal and they started writing this particular show," Vipul said. "We wanted to make the series to rightfully represent the medical world and also wanted to portray the personal relationships and conflicts of the characters to offer a wholesome presentation of this world. We are confident and hopeful that viewers will be intrigued by this story," he added.

'Human', which also features Kriti Kulhari, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon. (ANI)

