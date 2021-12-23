K-pop band Tomorrow X Together releases festive new track 'Sweet Dreams'

Left Menu

Popular K-pop band Tomorrow X Together TXT has dropped their first Christmas song, titled Sweet Dreams.The track, which band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai released on TXTs official social media handles, is an urban RB carol with vintage piano sounds.The new song expresses hopes for a warm and comfortable Christmas and great things to come after difficulties of the year including COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:25 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Popular K-pop band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has dropped their first Christmas song, titled ''Sweet Dreams''.

The track, which band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai released on TXT's official social media handles, is an urban R&B carol with vintage piano sounds.

The new song expresses hopes for a warm and comfortable Christmas and great things to come after difficulties of the year including COVID-19. The members of TXT played a special part in ''Sweet Dreams'' coming together as Yeonjun helped with writing the melody, while Soobin and Taehyun wrote the lyrics. Huening Kai participated in both writing the lyrics and melody for the song, as per an official press release.

Through the song, Tomorrow X Together expresses their gratitude for all the love they have received from their fan club MOA, which stands for 'Moments of Alwaysness'.

''Sweet Dreams'' follows the release of their ''Chaotic Wonderland'' EP which arrived back in November.

Earlier this year, TXT released their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze', as well as its repackaged version 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape'.

