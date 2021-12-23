Left Menu

'Pyjama, lipstick, pout': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her COVID-19 isolation kit

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to fight boredom during her ongoing COVID-19 quarantine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:52 IST
'Pyjama, lipstick, pout': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her COVID-19 isolation kit
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to fight boredom during her ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself chilling in her pyjamas. She can also be seen sporting red lipstick.

"Pyjamas, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination. Try it," she captioned the image. In another post, Kareena gave an update about her health. She expressed her happiness as her quarantine period is about to end in two days.

"I'm still trying to figure out if we are still in covid times or not...anyway day 12...two days to go...stay safe all," she wrote. Kareena contracted COVID-19 on December 3. Her best friend Amrita Arora is also currently battling the deadly disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021