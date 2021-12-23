Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Actor Nakuul Mehta has contracted COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:34 IST
Nakuul Mehta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nakuul Mehta has contracted COVID-19. On Thursday, Nakuul took to Twitter and informed everyone about his diagnosis. He also shared that he has been binge-watching some international web series, listening to podcasts, eating homemade warm meals, and consuming the required medicines to beat the virus.

"Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome this," Nakuul tweeted. Alongside the tweet, he posted a picture of his medicines and book.

Prior to his diagnosis, Nakuul was shooting for his daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. He also travelled to London for the shoot of the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

