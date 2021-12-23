Left Menu

'Atlanta' returning with season three in March 2022

Season three is set almost entirely in Europe.

'Atlanta' returning with season three in March 2022
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of actor Donald Glover's critically-acclaimed series ''Atlanta'' will premiere on March 24, 2022 on FX in the US.

Returning after a gap of three years, the show's new season will premiere with the first two episodes dropping on FX on March 24 and will stream the next day on streamer Hulu, reported Deadline.

Created by Glover, ''Atlanta'' follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

''We are thrilled to have 'Atlanta' back with a new season on March 24. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes 'Atlanta' so great,'' said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.

The show’s cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. Season three is set almost entirely in Europe. It follows Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Henry), Darius (Stanfield) and Van (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Produced by FX Productions, ''Atlanta'' is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai.

