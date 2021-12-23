Play on Babasaheb Ambedkar to be on grand scale, with Covid protocols: Sisodia

The upcoming play on Babasaheb B R Ambedkar will be organised here on a ''grand scale'' to tell the story of his struggle and inspire others, and the event will be held in compliance with all existing Covid norms, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he also introduced the lead actor of the musical play, Rohit Roy, who said it was a lifetime experience to have the opportunity to play a personality of the stature of Ambedkar, who is called the architect of the Indian Constitution.

''The event will begin from January 5, and 50 shows will be held in Delhi, two shows in a day, at 5 PM and 8 PM. It will done on a grand scale in a big venue, on Western musicals, Broadway-style,'' Sisodia said.

He claimed that this show will perhaps be the ''biggest'' event of its kind on a leading public personality in the country.

Asked about the event in the light of the current Covid situation, the deputy chief minister said that as per existing norms, theatre and cinema halls are running, and ''we will take a call'' as the situation evolves.

''But, all Covid protocols will be followed. The show will be free, but pre-booking online will be required, we are releasing the number also for that today, or it can be done by visiting the event's website. The hall is huge but still limited seats will be there, so booking will be required,'' he added.

Sisodia said the life and legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be portrayed through this musical and the theme song of it by the Indian Ocean band has already been released.

''The play captures the struggles that Babasaheb Ambedkar faced while fighting for equality and rights. And, the play will inspire people through portrayal of his legacy. The modern India we see today, is also because of his efforts,'' he said.

TV and film actor Rohit Roy of 'Swabhiman' series fame, said, ''I have tried my best to portray a personality of the stature of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and I didn't know so deep about his legacy. I hope people will come and watch the show''.

India's first law minister and the architect of the country's Constitution, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and the emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society. He passed away on December 6, 1956.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said the play will be staged by well-known actors with international level production. There will be 50 shows and the entry will be free for people, he had said.

''It will not be an exaggeration to say that Babasaheb Ambedkar was the most educated Indian. He got masters degrees in 65 subjects and completed two doctorates. He also knew nine languages and maintained a personal library of 50,000 books,'' Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister had also asserted that he will fulfil Ambedkar's dream of educating every poor child in the country. Director of the show, Mahua Chauhan, who was present during the press conference, said, ''We learned so much about Babasaheb Ambedkar while researching for the play, that we hadn't earlier in our formal education''.

