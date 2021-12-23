Left Menu

Michael Keaton joins cast of 'Batgirl'

Actor Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne (Batman) in the upcoming HBO Max superhero film 'Batgirl'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:57 IST
Michael Keaton . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne (Batman) in the upcoming HBO Max superhero film 'Batgirl'. As per Variety, the actor will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, the character he originated in Tim Burton's 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who's playing the lead role in 'Batgirl'.

Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the film centres on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'. Brendan Fraser is playing the villainous Firefly, a sociopath with a passion for pyrotechnics.

'Batgirl' doesn't have an exact release date, though the film is scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2022. In the same year, Keaton will be seen as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming Warner Bros. adventure 'The Flash'. The film, also featuring Ben Affleck as Batman and starring Ezra Miller as the title hero, is slated to land in theatres on November 4, 2022. It's been 30 years since Keaton first donned the Batsuit, and in that time, he says he has been intrigued by the prospect of revisiting his iconic role.

"Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it," he clarified on the latest episode of Variety's Award Circuit podcast. "So it took a long time, frankly... I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason," he added.

'Batgirl' is currently in production in London. 'Bad Boys for Life' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the film for Warner Bros. Christina Hodson, known for her work in projects including 'Bumblebee' and 'The Flash', is writing the screenplay. (ANI)

