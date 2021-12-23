Odd News Roundup: Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam; Lick it up: Japan professor creates 'tele-taste' TV screen

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam

Anti-vaccination holdouts in Sicily paid a nurse to give them fake COVID-19 jabs in order to obtain a health certificate that is mandatory for some professions, police said on Tuesday. Three people, including the nurse and a local leader of the movement known in Italy as 'No-Vax,' have been arrested and face charges of corruption and forgery.

Lick it up: Japan professor creates 'tele-taste' TV screen

A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try.

